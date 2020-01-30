Khelo India will help kids become Olympic medallists, says Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday said that the Khelo India scheme will help a lot of kids become Olympic medallists in the future.

"I think it's very important for youngsters to have financial support. It lifts the burden off the parents and also helps athletes attain their targets. The Khelo India scheme will take care of all expenses once the athlete is included in the program. So, we can definitely see a lot of kids becoming Olympic medallists in the future," Srikanth said in a statement.

Athletes performing well at the Khelo India Games will be inducted into the Khelo India scheme. The scheme helps the athletes with equipment and first-class infrastructure so that the sports persons can go on to perform for India at the highest level.

Srikanth feels that Khelo India University Games will start a new sporting culture in India.

"The Khelo India University Games is going to start a new culture where the colleges and universities will adapt sports into their study system. Ultimately, this will help more people take up sports," he said.

The first edition of the competition is set to be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1, 2020.