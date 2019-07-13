Sulakshan Kulkarni to coach India

Navi Mumbai: Former Mumbai stumper and coach Sulakshan Kulkarni is the head coach of ‘Wadekar Warriors’ which will represent India at next month’s Physical Disability World Cricket Series.Former Mumbai Cricket Association vice president Vinod Deshpande, who is the team director (cricket operations), gave the information here Friday.“Sulakshan Kulkarni is the head coach. Then in support staff we have Niranjan Pandit who served Mumbai and now is with the Rajasthan Royals as physio.

“We have Amogh Pandit as trainer and he was with theMumbai team for 17 years,” Deshpande said at the Seawoods Grand Central mall where the team paid a visit. The tournament will be held in England from August 3 to 14 and the Indian team will leave for England on July 26.Kulkarni has been working with the team for the past one month and the team will now have a camp at Shegav near Bhusaval in North Maharashtra.