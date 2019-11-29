Sub-junior Badminton Championships: Akshith Kiran triumphs

Mumbai: Small built Akshith Kiran showed plenty of guts and gumption while overpowering Reuel Pothan 30-29 to move into the boys under-17 quarterfinals in the Mumbai Suburban District Sub-junior Badminton Championships, hosted by Kandivali Recreation Club at their newly laid badminton courts here on Thursday.
In a battle of ups and down, Kiran led 12-8 before Reuel fought back to lead 16-13. But Kiran caught him at 16-all. Thereafter lead changed hands frequently with Reuel holding an edge, but Kiran put up terrific fight to rally from 22-27 to clinch the tie 30-29. In another tie in the same category, Aditya Nayak put out Abhi Chennampally 30-25.
In the boys under-13 singles, Oskar Mathew just about squeezed past Hagabbatg Gabnhu 30-29 to make the last four grade. Ahan Raheja defeated Deshpande 30-20 and Akshay Barve beat Nishant Pramod 30-20. In the girls under-13 section, Neerva Negi scored a narrow 30-25 win over Sawara Kshsirsagar and Dipti Pillay beat Myrda Oak 30-20.
