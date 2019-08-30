Striker Bhumika Mane’s ‘tricks power Canossa to win

Mumbai: Striker Bhumika Mane was in best of her elements as she opened the account for her school and rounded up the tally with a well deserving hat trick for Canossa High School, as they ran away with a 5-0 win over Thakur Public School, Kandivali in the MSSA girls under-16 Division II Inter-School Football Tournament, at the Cooperage ground, Colaba here on Thursday.
The match was just three minutes when Bhumika was on target slamming home from a close range after the ball deflected off the rival custodian.
Alizza Sayed netted the second goal just before the first-half as Canossa walked off the field with a 2-0 cushion in the first session of the game.
Rivera Noronha tapped home Sejal Vats' flag kick for Bhumika to make a re-entry with a brace for the team's 5-0 verdict and her three-goal spree.
Bombay Scottish, Powai blanked CNM School, Vile Parle 4-0. Scottish rode on Bianca D’Souza’s brace that came in the first five minutes of the game. Mihika Saraph and Disha Khadtare scored a goal each in Scottish’s convincing victory.
Results
Girls under-16: Canossa High School, Mahim: 5 (Bhumika Mane: 3, Alizza Sayed, Rivera Noronha) bt Thakur Public School: 0; Bombay Scottish, Powai: 4 (Bianca D’Souza 2, Mihika Saraph, Disha Khadtare) bt CNM School, Vile Parle: 0; St Thomas Academy: 1 (Dhiti Varma) bt SM Shetty, Powai: 0; St Mary’s, Mulund bt St Anne’s, Fort on penalties 2-1.
