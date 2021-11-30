Story of my team: Kapil Dev on ‘83’ trailer

Former India captain Kapil Dev could not be more proud of the makers of ‘83’ who have the hard task of portraying India's World Cup in 1983 on the silver screen.

Sharing the trailer of ‘83’ starring Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev wrote on Instagram: “The story of my team.”

Helmed by director Kabir Khan, the movie revolves around India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the film. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife in ‘83’, which will hit the big screen on December 24.

It was on June 25, 1983, when India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. It is now 38 years to India’s triumph in the tournament.

The World Cup-winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India’s World Cup final playing XI included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu. After the win, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:27 PM IST