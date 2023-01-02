'Stay with your wife, don't return to cricket': KL Rahul gets brutally trolled after posting New Year’s Eve pics with girlfriend Athiya Shetty

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul has been under fire for his poor form in 2022.

Although the stand-in captain led India to a 2-0 series whitewash against Shakib al Hasan’s side, he was heavily trolled after posting a top-score of only 22 with the bat.

The India opener was once again trolled by fans after posting his pictures on social media platforms with girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

Rahul is rumoured to tie the knot with Athiya later this month and has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which begins on Tuesday (January 3).

Rahul posted a series of pictures with Athiya and captioned them ‘2023’ with a ‘heart emoji’.

One Twitter user wrote, “Brother, now you stay with your wife and don't come back to the Indian cricket team because you are no longer needed in #Teamindia . You are the burden in the team.”

Another said, “Pls don't return until 4-5 yrs . This would be your best chance to serve Indian cricket.”

Here are a few more reactions

Sincerely Wish u happiness. But please don't play for India. You can play IPL to please your fans or find some league in Namibia Scotland as u r the minnow basher. U had single handedly sank India every time since 21 WC. We need dynamic,consistent players for India. — tweettrombone (@Tweettrombone) January 1, 2023

Enjoy your Wedding. Take Leave for the Whole Year🫡 — Amitabh Bachchan (@Parody_Bachhan) January 1, 2023

Biggest failure of Indian cricket — Mount Everest (@MountEv78145640) January 1, 2023

The most overrated player india has ever seen.

Never ever step your foot on cricket field please 🙏 — Blank (@letmebreatheK) January 1, 2023