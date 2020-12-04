'Stay ready, Sergio!': Conor McGregor and Ramos to throw hands in the Octagon?

McGregor was quick to reply to Ramos, asking the defender to 'stay ready'. “Stay Ready, my brother Sergio! We have a big fight coming up,” McGregor said in the comments section.

While the two sportsmen have had friendly banter on multiple occasions, a fight between the two seems highly unlikely. But, imagining a fight in the Octagon, who do you think is likely to come out victorious? The notorious fighter or Ramos, who is known for being one of the most aggressive defenders in the football world.

On professional fronts, Ramos is dearly missed by his Real Madrid teammates who have had a few bad results in recent weeks.

McGregor, meanwhile, is prepping for his much-awaited return to MMA which will see him take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January, next year.