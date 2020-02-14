State Open Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament seeks good response in sponsorship

There has been good response for the Gurukul in partnership with the Tata group will organise the inaugural State Open Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament, at the District Sports Complex, Bandra East this weekend.
The tournament which will see boys and girls competing in the singles in the age groups of U-11 to U-15 has seen participation from some of the top junior players like Pranay Shettigar who recently won GMBA Tournament, Siya Singh who emerged victorious in the MSSA tournament, Jayden Norohna (Boys U-11), Angad Tathgir and Vedika Kulkarni (boys and girls under-13) to name a few.
The tournament will be conducted under the auspices of the Maharashtra Badminton Association and Greater Mumbai Badminton Association.
When asked about the initiative, Supriya Devgun, Founder & Managing Director, Badminton Gurukul said,” Badminton Gurukul is a humble initiative through which we aim to spread the importance of physical literacy in the country. This tournament brings together the budding badminton superstars of our state."
