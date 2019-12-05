'Stand against racism and sexism,' Rapinoe asks Messi and Ronaldo to step up

In stark contrast, then, are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two most decorated male footballers of this generation (and ever).

The pair speak with their feet, leaving all their thoughts on the football field. They've broken record after record over the years, to the point where they own most of football's records between them. However, neither man is vocal off the pitch. They rarely, if ever, speak on anything unrelated to football or endorsements. Really, most male footballers don't use their platforms for change. Raheem Sterling is the only one in recent times who has tried to stand for more than football - with others like Danny Rose aiding their voices to Sterling's cause.

So, after winning her award, Rapinoe urged the two giants of men's football to speak, to aid her, to push for equality in the beautiful game. She requested Zlatan Ibrahimovic also to speak, being as he is, a whirlwind of personality. Their stature is such that they can face no backlash from taking a stand, she believes, and so they should be making use of the celebrity to incite change.