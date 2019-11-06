St. Blaise clinch maiden WCG title

Mumbai: St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli clinched their maiden title defeating Sacred Heart ‘A’, Andheri 3-1 via the tie-breaker in the final of the 32nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Inter Parish Rink Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the WCG ground.

The summit clash witnessed a absorbing tussle for supremacy as both sides played an open attacking game. However, both team failed to find the back of the net during regulation period. As a result, the match was extended to the penalty shootout duel and the Amboli side proved to be better marksmen as they converted three of their five attempts while Sacred Heart managed to score only one and finished as the runners-up.

St. Blaise successfully scored through Merick Fernandes, Jason Miranda and Danzel Fernandes while only Akshay Chavan scored for the Andheri team. Jason Miranda of St. Blaise was later named as the ‘Player of The Final’, while Sacred Heart’s Declan Gonsalves was declared ‘Player of the tournament’.

Results:

Men’s (final): St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli 3 (M Fernandes, J Miranda, D Fernandes) beat Sacred Heart ‘A’, Andheri 1 (A Chavan).