MSSA football kick off from November 07

Mumbai: The Mumbai Schools Sports Association’s (MSSA) Azad Maidan will be back in action when school children assemble at the venue for the under-12 Nine-a-side football from November 07.

In all there are 45 schools enrolled in both boys and girls. The teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each, in this league cum-knock out tournament.

“There are 25 teams in the boys and 20 in the girls,” Esmero Figueiredo, the MSSA secretary, told FPJ.

Meanwhile the under-10 and 8 will be held after this contest, and there are over 100 teams taking part. It is the same format and the teams have been divided into four groups.