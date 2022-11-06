Sri Lanka T20 World Cup cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Australia

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSri Lanka T20 World Cup cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Australia

The player, who flew to Australia with the Sri Lankan team for the T20 World Cup, was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury.

Danushka Gunathilaka, the top batter for Sri Lanka, was arrested for rape in Sydney. The player, who flew to Australia with the Sri Lankan team for the T20 World Cup, was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury.

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022," a New South Wales police statement said. "As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday.

"Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1am today (Sunday 6 November 2022).

