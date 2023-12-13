Sri Lanka Cricket Appoint Upul Tharanga As Men's Team's New Selection Chairman

Sri Lanka national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have named a new selection panel after complete turmoil in the last month and a half following their disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup. Former opening batter Upul Tharanga has been appointed chairman, while the likes of Ajantha Mendis, Indika de Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana, and Dilruwan Perera are the other members.

The Island nation finished 9th in the points table, winning only 2 matches out of 9. The entire cricket board was sacked after the men's team suffered a meltdown at the hands of India in Mumbai as the hosts bowled them out for 55 in a 302-run demolition. A few weeks after that, the ICC suspended the entire cricket board, thereby robbing them of hosting the U-19 T20 World Cup next year.

SLC took to its official handle on X and wrote:

'Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce a new ‘Cricket Selection Committee’ for a period of two years to select national teams. The appointment of the new committee, which comes into immediate effect, was made by the Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando.'

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce a new ‘Cricket Selection Committee’ for a period of

two years to select national teams.



The appointment of the new committee, which comes into immediate effect, was made by the

Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando. pic.twitter.com/CvHgeYX5LO — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 13, 2023

New committee to start their stint with limited-overs series against Zimbabwe:

Meanwhile, the new committee, led by Tharanga will start their stint with the limited-overs rubber against Zimbabwe on home soil. The two sides will square off in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on January 6th.

Sri Lanka, who won the 2014 T20 World Cup, will be eager to perform well in the upcoming ICC event.