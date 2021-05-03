Sri Lanka clinch Test series: Crush Bangladesh by 209 runs on the final day of the second Test

Kandy: Sri Lankan left-arm spin prodigy Praveen Jayawickrama again grabbed a five-wicket haul as he helped his team crush Bangladesh by 209 runs on the final day of the second Test on Monday.

The first match of the two-Test series had ended in a draw.

Jayawickrama claimed 5 for 86 for a record debut match haul of 11 for 178, becoming the first bowler to take a 10-wicket haul on debut since Jason Krejza in 2008. The 22-year-old had taken six wickets for 92 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 437, Bangladesh were all out for 227, with Ramesh Mendis chipping in with 4 for 103 in a game where the hosts dominated from Day 1 with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimann scoring 118 and 140 runs, respectively.

It was all over in just over an hour's play on the final day when Jayawickrama trapped Abu Jayed leg- before wicket after having got rid of of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38), who had kept the Lankans at bay for over an hour.

Jayawickrama proved virtually unplayable, having started the slide by trapping Liton Das leg-before for 17, his fifth LBW victim.

Ramesh Mendis proved to be the perfect spin partner for Jayawickrama, hastening Bangladesh's collapse by taking the wicket of Taskin Ahmed, caught by Karunaratne for 7 to add to his tally of 3 the previous day.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka 493- 7 decl and 194-9 decl bt Bangladesh 251 and 227 in 71 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 40; Jayawickrama 5/86, Mendis 4/103) by 209 runs.