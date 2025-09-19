 Sri Lanka All-Rounder Dunith Wellalage Returns Home Amid Asia Cup After Father Passes Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSri Lanka All-Rounder Dunith Wellalage Returns Home Amid Asia Cup After Father Passes Away

Sri Lanka All-Rounder Dunith Wellalage Returns Home Amid Asia Cup After Father Passes Away

Wellalage learned of his father's demise only after the match, and he left for Colombo on the earliest available flight. It is unclear whether the 22-year-old will return for the tournament where Sri Lanka are playing Bangladesh in a Super 4 match here on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage has returned home from the on-going Asia Cup after his father, Suranga, passed away. | X @SriLankaTweet

Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage has returned home from the on-going Asia Cup after his father, Suranga, passed away on Thursday night, the same day when the all-rounder was playing a Group B league match against Afghanistan here.

Wellalage learned of his father's demise only after the match, and he left for Colombo on the earliest available flight.

It is unclear whether the 22-year-old will return for the tournament where Sri Lanka are playing Bangladesh in a Super 4 match here on Saturday.

After the game against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will face Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26.

FPJ Shorts
Over 7,000 Farmers Hit As August Rains Ravage 4,000 Hectares In Nashik
Over 7,000 Farmers Hit As August Rains Ravage 4,000 Hectares In Nashik
Bombay High Court Questions Authority Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Over Staying Vashi Demolition Notices
Bombay High Court Questions Authority Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Over Staying Vashi Demolition Notices
Gold Prices Snap Three-Day Losing Streak, Rebound By ₹572 To ₹1,09,624 Per 10 Grams
Gold Prices Snap Three-Day Losing Streak, Rebound By ₹572 To ₹1,09,624 Per 10 Grams
Will Apollo Tyres Break The Curse Of Team India Sponsors? Bold ₹579 Cr Deal Signals Big Ambitions & Bigger Risks
Will Apollo Tyres Break The Curse Of Team India Sponsors? Bold ₹579 Cr Deal Signals Big Ambitions & Bigger Risks
Read Also
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings & IND vs PAK Clash Date
article-image

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Suranga Wellalage, father of Dunith Wellalage. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Stay strong Dunith, the whole nation stands with you and your family in this difficult time," wrote former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga on X.

"Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong brother," wrote veteran Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi on his X handle.

Wellalage, a left-arm spinner, bowled four overs against Afghanistan picking up the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran while conceding 49 runs.

It was the fifth T20I of his career.

Read Also
Mohammad Nabi Shocked To Hear Passing Away Of Dinuth Wellalage's Father After Hitting Him For 5...
article-image

Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets after wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis made an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lewis Hamilton Sells His Entire Car Collection Including Limited-Edition Ferraris, Mercedes &...

Lewis Hamilton Sells His Entire Car Collection Including Limited-Edition Ferraris, Mercedes &...

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings & IND vs PAK Clash Date

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings & IND vs PAK Clash Date

Mohammad Nabi Shocked To Hear Passing Away Of Dinuth Wellalage's Father After Hitting Him For 5...

Mohammad Nabi Shocked To Hear Passing Away Of Dinuth Wellalage's Father After Hitting Him For 5...

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage Learns About Father's Death After Win Over Afghanistan,...

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage Learns About Father's Death After Win Over Afghanistan,...

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Out Standings Of Teams In Groups A & B

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Out Standings Of Teams In Groups A & B