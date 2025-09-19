 Mohammad Nabi Shocked To Hear Passing Away Of Dinuth Wellalage's Father After Hitting Him For 5 Sixes During Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
Nabi was the standout performer for Afghanistan, scoring 60 runs off 22 balls, including five sixes in the final over bowled by Wellalage to help the team post a respectable total.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Image: X

Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was shocked to learn of the death of Dunith Wellalage's father. Wellalage was told by coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the team manager that his father, Suranga Wellalage, had passed away. As the manager removed the 22-year-old spinner, Jayasuriya was observed comforting him. Visuals have emerged of Nabi being informed about the same by a few journalists outside the venue.

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage Learns About Father's Death After Win Over Afghanistan,...
Reporter: Dunith Wellalage's father passed away.

Nabi: Father? How?

Reporter: Heart attack. Just after the match.

Nabi: Really?

Reporter: The news came in the middle of the match. But he was told after the match was over.

Nabi: Heart attack?

Reporter: Yes, heart attack.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Out Standings Of Teams In Groups A & B
Afghanistan crash out of the Asia Cup

The crucial match for Afghanistan ended in a loss for the Rashid Khan-led side. Afghanistan, viewed as a dark horse for the Asia Cup 2025, lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets. Charith Asalanka chased down the target of 170 with eight balls to spare as Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 74 and 26, respectively.

Earlier, Afghanistan batting first, scored 169/8. Nabi was the standout performer, scoring 60 runs off 22 balls, including five sixes in the final over bowled by SriLanka's Wellalage.

The spinner conceded 49 runs in four overs. He was smacked for 32 runs in the final over of the innings as Nabi smashed five sixes. Wellalage managed to pick up one wicket as he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran for 24 in the 13th over of Afghanistan's innings.

With this win, Sri Lanka topped Group B, and the side will next take on Bangladesh in the Super 4s match at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

