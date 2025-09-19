Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage Learns About Father's Death After Win Over Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi Offers Condolences

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage lost his father on Thursday, September 18 due to heart attack. The cricketer was informed about his father's demise by coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the Team manager right after the match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. The team manager was seen consoling Dunith, with his arm around him

Check video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold recalled that Dunith's father Suranga Wellalage was a respected cricketer who had captained one of Sri Lanka’s leading school teams. The former all-rounder said Suranga had skippered Prince of Wales College at a time when Arnold himself captained St Peter’s College.

Mohammad Nabi offers condolences

Following the match, Afghanistan ex skipper Mohammad Nabi offered condolences to Wellalage with an emotional post on social media. Taking to X he wrote, Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sri Lanka knocks out Afghanistan from Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lankan team confirmed their place in the Super 4 stage after chaing Afghanistan's 170 in the 19th over. Kusal Mendis scored an unbeaten 74 and Kamindu Mendis contributed a brisk 28.

Afghanistan, who batted first looked in trouble after being reduced to 120 for seven by the 18th over. However, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, however, launched a stunning counterattack.

He smashed Dunith Wellalage for five sixes, Nabi went on to score 19 runs off the 19th over before targeting the left-arm spinner in the final over. Nabi hammered five sixes off Dunith, who ended up conceding 32 runs in the last over the second-most by a Sri Lankan bowler in T20Is after Akila Dananjaya’s 36-run over against Kieron Pollard in 2021.

Sri Lanka, the defending Asia Cup T20 champions, will now face India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage.