SRH vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 8: Hardik Pandya Gets Booed Again As Mumbai Opt To Bowl In Hyderabad; Video

Toss Update:

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Pandya, he was once again booed by Indian cricket fans present at the venue when he started speaking at the toss.

Notably, Pandya had faced something similar when he first led MI in their opening game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

Fans have been expressing their displeasure at Pandya and MI after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain ahead of IPL 2024.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SRH vs MI Preview:

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will look to open their win account at Uppal when they face off in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

SRH lost against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening clash while MI suffered defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their campaign opener.

Hyderabad will have the edge over Mumbai as they are playing on their home ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

MI however, have the advantage of numbers over SRH as they have won 12 out of the 21 matches played against each other.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SRH & MI Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya(c), Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka