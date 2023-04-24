SRH vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Delhi call back Sarfaraz and opt to bat in Hyderabad

24 April 2023 07:17 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi
Delhi Capitals subs: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad
24 April 2023 06:54 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bounce back from the defeat in their previous game when they host the Delhi Capitals, who registered their first win this season and will try to repeat the same tonight.
