 SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 18: Pat Cummins Opts To Bowl First In Hyderabad
SunRisers Hyderabad clash with defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of IPL 2024 in Hyderabad

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
Pat Cummins and Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Credits: Twitter)

Toss Update:

SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK) skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and chose to field first in the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad. The right-arm speedster claimed that it's looks to be a good wicket and expects it to remain same throughout. Both sides have also made changes to their sides.

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Hyderabad Stadium Power Supply Restored After HCA Granted Extension To Clear...
Both SunRisers and Super Kings are coming off defeats in their last match. Pat Cummins' men lost to the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the defending champions suffered their first defeat of the season to the Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring contest in Vizag.

Cummins announced that the hosts have brought in Nitish Reddy and Natarajan, with Mayank Agarwal unwell.

"We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket and should stay the same for the whole match. We've got a great squad. Mayank Agarwal is unwell, he's replaced by Nitish Reddy. Natarajan is back as well. Last time, there were 500 runs scored, this looks like a good wicket as well."

Ruturaj Gaikwad stated that he is feeling good despite the defeat to the Capitals and announced that Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mukesh Choudhary have come into the side.

"It's going pretty well, the group is responding well. Nothing much changes for me, obviously this is a new challenge, but I'm feeling good. Pathirana has a niggle - three changes for us, Moeen Ali,Theekshana and Mukesh Chowdhary come in. The bowlers are ready to go and so are the youngsters."

CSK and SRH playing XIs:

CSK (playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

SRH (playing XI):  Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

