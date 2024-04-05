IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Hyderabad Stadium Power Supply Restored After HCA Granted Extension To Clear Pending Dues - Reports

Uppal Stadium | Credits: Twitter

Ahead of the IPL 2024 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, the power supply at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Uppal Stadium) in Hyderabad was cut off by Electricity Board over not clearing pending dues.

As per the reports, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) didn't clear the due of INR 3 crore and thus, Telegana Southern Power Distribution Company Pvt Ltd decided to cut off the electricity ahead of SRH's match against CSK at Uppal Stadium.

TSPDC served the notice to the Hyderabad Cricket Association to clear the pending arrears of INR 3 crore within 15 days from 20. As per the report by Times Now, the dues included subcharges for theft of energy case linked to the Uppal Stadium's service connection.

Less than 24 hrs ahead of tomorrow’s crucial #SRHvCSK encounter, power supply to #Uppal stadium cut off as #Hyderabad Cricket Association has not cleared dues of Rs 3.5 crore (₹3,05,12,790). Adding to the suspense, the power department joins the cricket drama, dimming the lights… pic.twitter.com/Te1Ed8Of0b — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) April 4, 2024

Despite the power outage over the non-clearance of pending duties, the practice sessions of SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings remained unaffected. The CSK camp completed their training late in the evening under lights and floodlights, thanks to backup power generator at the stadium.

CSK vs SRH match to take place as per the schedule

The match between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad match will go as per the schedule after the power supply was restored at Uppal Stadium. The clash will take place on Friday (Today) at 7:30 pm.

As per the report by ANI, the power supply has been restored ahead of the match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

"Ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings today, the Electricity Department has restored power supply at Uppal Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The IPL match between SRH and CSK will continue as usual" HCA President told ANI.

As per the report by Times Now, the electricity was temporarily restored by electricity board after they granted extension to Hyderabad Cricket Association clear the pending dues.