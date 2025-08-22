Sportvot x FPJ: Teams Battle For Final Spot In Pro Panja League Season 2

Action of Pro Panja League Season 2 |

The city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh turned into a battleground of strength and skill as the Pro Panja League Season 2 semi-finals took place on August 21st. With high-stakes arm battles across the undercard and main card, the competition showcased dominance, resilience, and moments of pure power as teams fought for a place in the grand finale.

Semi Final 1 Kiraak Hyderabad vs MP Hathodas

Kiraak Hyderabad produced a commanding display, sweeping through MP Hathodas in style. The undercard was one-sided as Hyderabad took complete control. Naveen MV (60 KG) defeated Akash Handique 2-0, while Siddharth Malakar (90 KG) and Rachna Jatav (55 KG) followed with identical 2-0 victories over Rino Thomas and Bhavna Goswami respectively. Amit Singh (100 KG) rounded off the undercard dominance with another 2-0 win against Shaju AU.

The main card carried the same momentum. Madhura KN (65 KG) stunned the experienced Olivia Dkhar, handing her a heavy 5-0 defeat. Heavyweight Aabhas Rana (100 KG+) battled hard to overcome Tushar Awasthi 3-1, before Stewe Thomas (70 KG) delivered a standout 10-0 win against Tridip Medhi. The clash between Sachin Goyal (80 KG) and Asker Ali remained incomplete at the time of reporting, but by then Hyderabad had already sealed the tie with a dominant performance.