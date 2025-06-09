SportVot x FPJ: Table Tennis Takes Center Stage In Action-Packed Prime Fantasy League Season 6

The Prime Fantasy League – Season 6, held on the 7th and 8th of June 2025 at Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, brought together table tennis enthusiasts for an adrenaline-packed weekend of rallies, smashes, and strategy. With six competitive teams and around 42 to 50 matches played across various categories, the event showcased the growing passion for the sport and highlighted some incredible individual and team performances.

The tournament was structured around three key formats: Singles, Doubles, and a unique Golden Points (Team Round) format. In Singles, players competed one-on-one in a traditional 11-point format, where the first player to reach 11 with at least a 2-point lead was declared the winner. Matches in this format were intensely fought, as seen in the clash between Yash and Archit, where Archit emerged victorious with an 11–8 scoreline, and in the Piyukunsh vs. Jaynath encounter, which was one of the closest games of the tournament, ending 12–10 in favour of Piyukunsh. Rishit also delivered a composed performance to defeat Shivanand 11–7, while Avi beat Ravi 11–6 using sharp returns and fast-paced play. In the women’s singles round, Swati dominated against Jayashree, winning the game 11–4 with consistent placement and mental focus.

The Doubles format featured teams of two players on each side, requiring high levels of coordination and rhythm. In one of the most engaging doubles battles, the duo of Dayanand and Swati edged past Devendra and Jayashre in a closely-fought game that ended 14–12, a match that went beyond the standard 11-point mark due to the tight margin and the need for a 2-point difference to win.

Adding a thrilling twist to the event was the Golden Points round, which served as a team-based aggregate point system. In this format, teams played multiple quick rounds or sets, with points from all the players contributing to the team’s total score.

It was not just about individual wins, but overall consistency and collective performance. In this format, Team Clippers delivered a dominant performance by defeating Team Yodhas with a striking 21–9 score, asserting their supremacy in the team standings.

With a combination of sharp skills, strong team spirit, and unwavering focus, Team Clippers emerged as the overall champions of Prime Fantasy League – Season 6, 2025.