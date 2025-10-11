Sportvot x FPJ: Shekhawate Spartans And Pink City Paltan Register Dominant Wins In Khelo Creators League 2025

The Khelo Creators League 2025, being held at Zee Studios, Sitapura, Jaipur, continued to deliver thrilling cricketing action on its latest matchday as teams showcased explosive batting and powerful bowling performances.

In the first encounter, the Shekhawate Spartans dominated with a commanding 8-wicket victory over the Mewar Mavericks. Batting first, Mewar Mavericks posted 83/3 in 8 overs, but the Spartans chased down the target in just 4.2 overs, finishing at 89/2. The highlight of the chase was M. Singh’s blistering knock of 40 runs off just 9 balls, including 1 four and 6 sixes, striking at an unbelievable 444. He was well supported by G. Ganesh, who smashed 18 runs in 6 balls with a strike rate of 300. In the bowling department, S. Khadda picked up 2 wickets for 28 runs in his 2 overs, while V. Rajput delivered a tight spell, taking 1 wicket for just 6 runs with an economy of 3.00.

The second match saw another one-sided affair as Pink City Paltan cruised past Bikana Bulls with a 10-wicket win. Bikana Bulls managed 89/9 in 8 overs, but Pink City Paltan made light work of the chase, reaching 91/0 in just 4.3 overs. Star opener A. Sharma hammered 33 runs off 12 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes, while A. Yadav V.K. played an explosive unbeaten 29 off 9 balls, striking 4 sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 322. With the ball, A. Yadav V.K. also impressed, claiming 2 wickets for 24 runs, while B. Mali chipped in with 1 wicket for 32 runs in his spell.

Capping off an action-packed day, Vikalp from Jodhana Warriors was awarded the Man of the Match for his exceptional all-round contribution and impactful performance that impressed both fans and fellow players.