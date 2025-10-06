 Sportvot x FPJ: Services Sports Control Board Beat Steel Plants Sports Board 3-1 In Final Of 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025
The 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, being held in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, continued to thrill spectators with another intense day of top-tier hockey action.

The 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, being held in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, continued to thrill spectators with another intense day of top-tier hockey action. The event, running from 30th September to 11th October 2025, brought together some of India’s finest departmental teams, delivering exciting encounters filled with skill, speed, and determination.

In the first match of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board edged past Tamil Nadu Police with a narrow 3–2 victory in a gripping contest that kept fans on their toes till the final whistle. Meanwhile, Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board registered a well-earned 3–2 win over Central Industrial Security Force, displaying teamwork and precision in key moments.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board put up a dominant performance, crushing Punjab & Sind Bank 5–1 in one of the most one-sided matches of the day. The final encounter saw Services Sports Control Board maintain their strong form, defeating Steel Plants Sports Board 3–1 in a match that highlighted their attacking depth and disciplined gameplay.

Overall, the day’s fixtures reflected the high standard of Indian departmental hockey, with every match adding to the growing excitement and competitive spirit of this prestigious national tournament.

