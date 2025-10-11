Sportvot x FPJ: PSPB Storm Into Final With Dominant 4-0 Win Over SSCB In 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025

The 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, being held at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, witnessed an action-packed second semi-final where the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) delivered a commanding performance to secure their place in the grand finale. PSPB outclassed the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) with a dominant 4–0 victory, showcasing their superior form and tactical brilliance.

From the very beginning, PSPB took control of the match with their aggressive attacking play and precise ball movement. Their forwards maintained constant pressure on the SSCB defense, converting opportunities efficiently while maintaining a solid defensive structure that denied SSCB any real scoring chances. Each goal reflected PSPB’s teamwork and clinical execution under pressure.

The Services team fought hard to turn the tide but struggled to break through the disciplined PSPB defense. Their efforts in the midfield were repeatedly intercepted, limiting their ability to mount any sustained attacks.

With this decisive victory, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board advanced to the final, where they will face the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) in what promises to be a high-voltage title clash. The stage is now set for an epic showdown as the two in-form teams battle for supremacy at the national championship.