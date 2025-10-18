 Sportvot x FPJ: Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses High-Octane Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses High-Octane Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses High-Octane Matches

The Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 began with great enthusiasm at St. Mary High School, Dahanu, on 18th October, bringing together top kabaddi teams from the region for an action-packed event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

The Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 began with great enthusiasm at St. Mary High School, Dahanu, on 18th October, bringing together top kabaddi teams from the region for an action-packed event.

Match 1 the opening match featured a tough battle between Ameya and JMD. Both teams showed strong defensive skills, but JMD took control in the second half to seal the win with a score of 33–20.

Match 2 in the second encounter, Jeevan Jyoti dominated from the start, leaving Samarth KM struggling to keep up. With consistent raiding and solid defense, Jeevan Jyoti clinched a comfortable victory at 35–11.

Match 3 the third match saw a one-sided performance by Icchashakti, who outplayed Shree Hanuman M in every department. Icchashakti’s aggressive raids and sharp tackles helped them register an emphatic 46–23 win.

FPJ Shorts
Festive Spirit Illuminates Mumbai As Diwali Celebrations Begin Amid Strong Gold Demand On Dhanteras
Festive Spirit Illuminates Mumbai As Diwali Celebrations Begin Amid Strong Gold Demand On Dhanteras
Panvel Water Crisis: MLA Prashant Thakur Warns CIDCO Over Erratic Supply, Demands Halt On New Approvals
Panvel Water Crisis: MLA Prashant Thakur Warns CIDCO Over Erratic Supply, Demands Halt On New Approvals
UP News: Tension In Kannauj’s Gursahaiganj After Objectionable Posters Surface Ahead Of Diwali
UP News: Tension In Kannauj’s Gursahaiganj After Objectionable Posters Surface Ahead Of Diwali
Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Unsafe Construction Practices In Mulund
Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Unsafe Construction Practices In Mulund

Match 4 the final match of the day was between Shankarpada and JY Patil. JY Patil showcased excellent coordination and strength throughout the game, overcoming their opponents with a decisive 37–15 victory.

Nikhil Sawadekar from Shivsparsh Krida Mandal delivered an outstanding performance on the mat today. With his sharp reflexes, strategic gameplay, and consistent efforts, he became the standout player for his team. His dedication and energy truly made a difference, earning him the well-deserved title of Player of the Day.

The tournament, scheduled from 18th to 19th October, continues to highlight the rising kabaddi talent in Palghar district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Antony S. Raj & Pride's Prince Reunite As Top Contenders For Enigma Trophy At Pune Racecourse

Antony S. Raj & Pride's Prince Reunite As Top Contenders For Enigma Trophy At Pune Racecourse

MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum Set To Open For Public, Showcasing Mumbai's Glorious Cricket Legacy

MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum Set To Open For Public, Showcasing Mumbai's Glorious Cricket Legacy

UFC: Lightweight Contender Arman Tsarukyan Accidentally Breaks Punching Bag Chain During Intense...

UFC: Lightweight Contender Arman Tsarukyan Accidentally Breaks Punching Bag Chain During Intense...

Sportvot x FPJ: Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses High-Octane...

Sportvot x FPJ: Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses High-Octane...

Heartwarming! Rohit Sharma Signs Autographs In Full Cricket Gear After Practice Session Ahead Of IND...

Heartwarming! Rohit Sharma Signs Autographs In Full Cricket Gear After Practice Session Ahead Of IND...