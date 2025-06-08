SportVot x FPJ: Naishaa, Harshit, And Anvisha Shine At CCI Greater Mumbai District Badminton Tournament

The CCI Greater Mumbai District Badminton Tournament continued to deliver high-intensity matchups as the city’s finest young shuttlers battled it out for top honors from 2nd to 7th June.

In the girls' singles category, Naishaa reaffirmed her dominance on the court with two commanding victories. She first swept past Thea in straight sets, 21-10, 21-5, and followed it up with an equally impressive win against Shivani, closing the match 21-10, 21-12 to seal her spot in the finals.

Harshit showcased stellar form in the boys’ singles, defeating Anay 21-15, 21-6 in a clean and confident performance to book his place in the final round.

The most closely contested game of the day came in the girls’ category as Anvisha staged a remarkable comeback against Risha. After dropping the first set 19-21, Anvisha bounced back to win the next two sets 21-15 and 21-14, demonstrating grit and resilience under pressure.

With 124 matches and 57 players lighting up the courts at this year's edition, the tournament continues to reflect the growing depth of badminton talent in the city. As the finals draw closer, all eyes remain on these young stars poised to make their mark on Mumbai’s competitive badminton scene.