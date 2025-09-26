Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Kings Clinch Thrilling 4-Run Victory Over Mahadev Borivali Boys In North Mumbai Monsoon Cup 2025

The North Mumbai Monsoon Cup 2025 was held on 21st September 2025 at Borivali, featuring 12 competitive teams battling it out in the fast-paced cricket format. The tournament brought together high energy, enthusiastic crowds, and intense matches, culminating in a thrilling final clash.

The grand finale witnessed high drama as Mumbai Kings clinched the championship title with a narrow 4-run victory over Mahadev Borivali Boys in a low-scoring thriller.

Batting first under immense pressure, Mumbai Kings managed 14/4 in 3 overs. S Saurabh played a fighting knock of 10 runs from 11 balls, while V Vishal and K Pranay chipped in with small but valuable contributions. For Mahadev Borivali Boys, Y Ashish led the bowling attack with figures of 1/7, well supported by Anurag Anurag and Subham Subham.

Chasing a modest target of 15, Mahadev Borivali Boys stumbled early in their innings. Despite Swapnil Swapnil’s resistance with 5 runs off 7 balls, the team could not withstand the disciplined bowling attack of Mumbai Kings. Yadav Ravi and K Pranay struck crucial blows, while Yadav Satyam kept things tight to restrict

Mahadev Borivali Boys to just 10/4 in 3 overs. The final turned into a nail-biting affair, keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats till the last delivery. In the end, Mumbai Kings held their nerves to lift the trophy, emerging as the champions of the North Mumbai Monsoon Cup 2025 with a memorable 4-run win in the final.