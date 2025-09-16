 Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Delivers Thrilling Action
The Mayo Football Tournament Senior – 2025, hosted at Mayo College, Ajmer from 15th to 19th September, continued with another thrilling day of football action, as teams battled fiercely to secure their spots in the competition.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025
In the first clash of the day, Emerald Heights produced a commanding performance to defeat Mayoor School 5-1. While Mayoor created more chances (5) and had 3 shots on target, Emerald Heights made their opportunities count, converting efficiently to secure a convincing win.

The second game saw Daly College overpower Harrow International with a 4-1 victory. Despite no recorded shots on target, Daly College’s dominance from set-pieces, including 6 corners, helped them break through. A red card for Daly College added drama, but they held their composure to register a comfortable win.

In the third match, Wynberg-Allen delivered the most dominant performance of the day, thrashing LKSCE Gotan 8-0 in a one-sided encounter that showcased their attacking flair and finishing ability.

The day concluded with Asian School outclassing Mayo Rising 6-0. Both teams created chances (7 each), but Asian School’s clinical finishing and better accuracy with 7 shots on target proved decisive. Mayo Rising showed resilience in defense with 5 tackles, but the attacking strength of Asian School sealed the result.

With high-scoring matches, tactical battles, and standout individual efforts, Day 2 of the Mayo Football Tournament added further intensity to the competition.

