'Just Break Their Aura...': Shoaib Akhtar Plans Strategy For Pakistan Team Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Final Against India

The warning shots have already been fired by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Final, which is set to take place on Sunday, September 28 in Dubai. India and Pakistan are set to face each other for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025, following their first two meeting on the group stage, followed by Super 4.

India remains the firm favourite to clinch the title as a result of which Akhtar has shared a strategy with his countrymen for the summit clash. Speaking on the 'Game On Hai' show, the ex-Pakistan pacer asked players to change their mindset a little and try to break 'India's aura'.

He said, "Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,".

Shoaib Akhtar sends strong message to Pakistan Cricket team

The 50-year-old pacer wants Pakistan to focus on Abhishek Sharma, who has been lethal with the bat during the tournament. The Rawalpindi Express wants Pakistan bowlers to get his wicket early to stand any chance of winning against India.

He added, "Mark my words, if Abhishek Sharma gets out in the first two overs, they will get in trouble. The starts they are getting, they are going to struggle if Abhishek gets out early. It's not like that, Abhishek will not mistime the ball; he will do that; you just need to go for the kill. If you come out fighting, India will realise that we have to work hard for our runs."

"I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that 'you need to bring your A game against Pakistan'. Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so my times with us," added Akhtar.