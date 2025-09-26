 IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ For Comment On Pahalgam Attack, Says Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ For Comment On Pahalgam Attack, Says Report

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ For Comment On Pahalgam Attack, Says Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board had filed two complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Suryakumar Yadav, one of which was to avoid a handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha in the earlier two matches.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to his comment on the Pahalgam Attack during the post-match presentation after India’s group stage clash against Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board had filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter.

A BCCI source, while speaking to the Indian Express, said, “Surya informed the ICC hearing panel that he pleads not guilty and he has not made any statement that is against the rules. The verdict will come tomorrow,"

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Will Suryakumar Yadav Be Fined By ICC After PCB's Complaint Over Team India Skipper's...
article-image

What did Surykumar Yadav say in his speech?

Speaking at the post match presenttaytion SKY said, “Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery,". The PCB alleged that Suryakumar’s comments were “political.”

FPJ Shorts
AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed Run-Out Chance Against Bangladesh During Asia Cup 2025 Match
‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed Run-Out Chance Against Bangladesh During Asia Cup 2025 Match
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar

BCCI files complaint against Pakistan players

The BCCI had also complained about the on-field gestures of Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and fast bowler Haris Rauf during the second encounter on September 21. The BCCI’s complaint was forwarded to match referee Andy Pycroft with the hearing of Pakistan players to be held on Friday , September 26 .

The complaint was filed after Sahibzada Farhan performed a “gun celebration” with his bat after reaching his fifty during the Super Fours match while Rauf was seen making '6-0' and jet downing gestures to fans while fielding on the boundary line. Rauf was also involved in a verbal exchange that involved India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

Asked about his celebration after Sunday’s match, Farhan said: “It was just a moment of the match. Generally, I don’t celebrate a 50 but today something came to my mind and I did what I did. I don’t care what people think about it.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed...

‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed...

'Just Break Their Aura...': Shoaib Akhtar Plans Strategy For Pakistan Team Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025...

'Just Break Their Aura...': Shoaib Akhtar Plans Strategy For Pakistan Team Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ For Comment On Pahalgam...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ For Comment On Pahalgam...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani Fan Urges Haris Rauf ‘India Ko Chhodna Nahi’; Video

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani Fan Urges Haris Rauf ‘India Ko Chhodna Nahi’; Video

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Talks About Jasprit Bumrah’s No-Ball From CT 2017 Resurface Ahead...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Talks About Jasprit Bumrah’s No-Ball From CT 2017 Resurface Ahead...