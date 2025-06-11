Sportvot X FPJ: Maharashtra Boys' & Girls Team Clinch Titles In Baseball Federation Cup 2025

Maharashtra champions. | (Image Credits: X)

Maharashtra capped off an outstanding campaign in the Baseball Federation Cup 2025 by clinching championship titles in both the girls’ and boys’ finals, held in Amravati.

Girls’ Final: In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, Maharashtra crushed Punjab with a flawless 10-0 victory. Sujata Thorwade led from the front and was named Player of the Match for her remarkable performance, playing a crucial role in her team’s dominance.

Boys’ Final: The boys’ team from Maharashtra followed suit, securing a strong 7-2 win against Andhra Pradesh. Santosh Kachare was awarded Player of the Match for his impactful play, which helped seal the title for his side.

With these emphatic wins, Maharashtra has asserted its supremacy in Indian baseball, finishing the tournament with a clean sweep in both categories.