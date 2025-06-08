 SportVot x FPJ: Chhaygaon FC And Elevenstar Club To Clash In Assam State Premier League Final
With the stage now set, all eyes are on the upcoming final between Chhaygaon FC and Elevenstar Club — a fitting climax to a tournament filled with breakout performances and thrilling football.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image

Semi - Final 1

Chhaygaon FC - 2 Vs United Chirang Duar - 1

In a thrilling Semi-Final 1 clash of the Assam State Premier League, Chhaygaon FC (CFC) clinched a 2-1 win over United Chirang Duar (UCD), booking their place in the tournament final.

CFC wasted no time asserting their dominance, with star striker Midul opening the scoring in the 4th minute. Known for his consistent performances throughout the tournament, Midul’s early strike set the pace for CFC. He later turned provider, delivering a superb aerial assist to Bhagyajit, who netted a stunning header in the 54th minute to double the lead.

United Chirang Duar managed to respond through Maikal (27), who slotted home a goal in the 25th minute, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

With this game, Midul’s tally rose to 12 goals in 9 matches, making him the top scorer of the tournament and a clear standout performer.

The match was evenly contested in terms of possession, with CFC holding 58% and UCD 42%. Both sides registered two shots each, though CFC had the edge with two on target compared to UCD’s one. CFC also faced more disciplinary action, receiving both a yellow and red card during the contest.

Semi Final - 2

The final line-up of the Assam State Premier League is now complete. Elevenstar Club booked their spot in the championship clash with a hard-fought 1-0 win over FC Green Valley in Semi-Final 2 held earlier today.

The match remained locked in a tense deadlock until the 84th minute, when Belawarm Narzary, playing as a defensive midfielder, delivered the match-winning blow. The goal was a product of quick thinking and sharp coordination — a double-header sequence that saw Naba Kanta Rabha flick a clever header toward Belawarm, who completed the move with a powerful headed finish into the net.

With FC Green Valley unable to find a response, Elevenstar’s solitary strike was enough to carry them into the final.

They will now face Chhaygaon FC, who defeated United Chirang Duar 2-1 in Semi-Final 1, led by tournament top-scorer Midul Doley. With 12 goals in 9 matches, Midul has proven to be a decisive force for his team throughout the league.

Also standing out on the leaderboard is Himanshu Paswan from Lenroul FC, who, despite featuring in only one game, stunned audiences by scoring 6 goals in a single match — a performance that remains unmatched for impact in limited play.

