Sports Minister Anurag Thakur orders action against contractors after food served to kabaddi players in toilet

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur |

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has ordered strict action against the accused contractor and officers after reports of food being served to players in the toilet during a state sports competition in Saharanpur, UP emerged in the media.

On September 16, the first day of the three-day sub-junior girls Kabaddi competition, the players were served half-cooked rice for lunch, when the players raised questions about the undercooked rice, the cook picked up the rice layer and placed it in the toilet.

Inside the toilet, some pooris were found lying on a piece of paper on the floor. Apart from this, many players had to eat only vegetables and salads for lunch.

Thakur said he has directed the contractor to be blacklisted for the future. “I've directed strict action against the accused contractor and officers. I have also directed that the contractor be blacklisted for the future,” Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur told ANI.

Officer suspended

The district sports officer in Saharanpur, Animesh Saxena, has been suspended.

Additional Chief Secretary Sports, Navneet Sehgal, said that Animesh Saxena has been suspended with immediate effect.

The state government had directed ADM Finance and Revenue, Rajnish Kumar Mishra, to investigate the incident.

The Directorate of Sports had sought a reply from the district magistrate on the incident.