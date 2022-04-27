SPG-PCL Billiards: Khar Gym's Sumehr Mago overcomes JVP Gym's Mahadev Bhogle to top Group D

Khar Gymkhana youngster Sumehr Mago maintained his fine winning streak and comfortably defeated Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana cueist Mahadev Bhogle 189-124 to register his fourth win in the time (1 hour) format Group-D league match of the SPG-PCL Billiards Tournament 2022, and played at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana and Park Club billiards halls.

Sumehr later received a walkover from Park Club’s Satyen Chabria who failed to report from the concluding group match. As such, Sumehr finished in the top position in the group ahead of Bhogle who was placed second. Shubham Randhe (ECC) and Anant Mehta (Park Club) claimed the third and fourth spots to also qualify for the next phase of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Park Gymkhana’s experienced cueist Shekhar Surve came good when it mattered most and won both his concluding two Group-H league matches. Surve was in good nick and constructed breaks of 53 and 32 and went on to outshine Chembur Gymkhana’s Nikhil Lalwani winning by a 220-127 point margin. Later, Surve managed to overcome the spirited challenge from Central Railway Mechanical Institute’s Karan Makwana by snatching a tense and narrow 131-127 victory and finished second in the group.

Seasoned cueist Amit Sapru of Park Club topped Group-H after winning his final league match defeating Makwana 215-144 to record his fourth win. He had two useful breaks of 36 and 31 points.

Results – Group-A: Mithil Shinde (Thane) beat Vikram Nerlekar (SPG) 144-141; Lalit Jham (Park Club) beat Mithil Shinde (Thane) 182-108.

Group-D: Sumehr Mago (KG) beat Mahadev Bhogle (JVPG) 189-124; Anant Mehta (Park Club) beat Satyen Chabria (Park Club) 143-103.

Group-E: Vishal Gehani (Park Club) beat Nikhil Ghadge (WRSA) 272(91)-161; Nikhil Ghadge (WRSA) beat Deependra Pinkyar (SPG) 217(47,40,40)-114.

Group-H: Shekhar Surve (SPG) beat Nikhil Lalwani (CG) 220(53,32)-127; Shekhar Surve (SPG) beat Karan Makwana (CRMI) 131-127; Amit Sapru (Park Club) beat Karan Makwana (CRMI) 215(36,31)-144.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:44 PM IST