Spain vs Germany: Where and when to watch the UEFA Nations League fixture live in India

Successive FIFA World Cup winners Spain and Germany will lock horns in a bid to secure the semi-final spot in UEFA Nations League.

Spain will host Germany at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

In League A, Group 4, Germany stands at the top and boast of staying unbeaten in five matches. However, they have drawn (5) more than they have won (2).

Spain, meanwhile, lost two crucial points in their last fixture against Switzerland which ended 1-1. Skipper Sergio Ramos failed to convert two penalties that could have helped Spain in the group standings.

Germany, however, will do everything to hold Spain as even a draw will secure their position as group leaders which will inturn secure their spot in the final four.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will Spain vs Germany match take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, November 17 (Wednesday, November 18 in India), 2020.

Where will Spain vs Germany match take place?

The match will take place at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

What time will Spain vs Germany match begin?

The match will begin at 1:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast Spain vs Germany match in India?

Sony Network will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch Spain vs Germany match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Spain vs Germany - Starting XI Prediction

Spain (4-3-3)

David de Gea;

Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon;

Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Canales;

Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Germany (4-3-3)

Manuel Neuer;

Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schulz;

Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Julian Brandt;

Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

Spain vs Germany Dream11 (4-2-3-1):

Manuel Neuer;

Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Antonio Rudiger, Sergio Reguilon;

Leon Goretzka, Rodri;

Adama Traore, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry;

Timo Werner