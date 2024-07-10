ESP vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal Live: Spain Beat France 2-1 After Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo Strikes Light Up Munich

Spain held their nerves in a high-octane semifinal at the Euro 2024 in Munich to knock out France from the competition on Wednesday.

Half-Time Summary:

In an action-packed Euro 2024 semifinal, France struck first but Spain quickly turned the tables with two rapid goals, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

France opened the scoring with a beautiful setup by Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe, known for his speed and precision, sent a perfect cross into the box, where Randal Kolo Muani was ready and waiting. Muani expertly finished, giving France an early advantage and igniting the French supporters' celebrations.

Spain's Resilient Response

Spain, however, was unfazed by France's early success. Determined to fight back, they launched a fierce counterattack. The equalizer came from the young prodigy Lamine Yamal, who seized a well-placed through-ball from Pedri. With ice-cold composure, Yamal slotted the ball into the bottom corner, leveling the match and making history as the youngest goal-scorer in European Championship history.