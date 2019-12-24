Sorry Ronaldo fans, Messi's stats in last ten years show he's GOAT of the decade

Argentine football star, Lionel Messi has laid a huge mark on the football world. After netting once against Alaves at Camp Nou on Saturday, Messi increased his total goals tally to 50 for the calendar year.
The 31-year-old forward has now scored 50 or more goals for club and country in nine of the last ten years. This year's tally has been the lowest after 2013 wherein he scored 45.
However, his highest tally amounting to a record breaking 91 goals came in 2012. Check out his goal count every year:
2010: 60
2011: 59
2012: 91
2013: 45
2014: 58
2015: 52
2016: 59
2017: 54
2018: 51
2019: 50
Earlier this month, Messi was awarded his 6th Ballon D'or overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo who has five. The Barcelona star also won FIFA 'The Best' award 2019 for his effort as club and country's captain. Messi also won his sixth European Golden Shoe this year with 36 goals in 34 games.
Moreover, Messi is leading the top goalscorer list in La Liga with 13 goals followed by his rival striker Karim Benzema who has netted 12.
