'Some of these guys will be legends': England skipper Jos Buttler on Pakistan pacer bowlers ahead of T20 World Cup final

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates a wicket during the Men's T20 World Cup. |

Melbourne: England captain Jos Buttler said his team will have to ward off the fiery Pakistan pace bowlers in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Pakistan are a fantastic team. They have a long history of producing excellent fast bowlers, and I see the team that we're up against as no different. I'm sure by the end of their careers, some of the guys who we'll play against will go down as some of the best bowlers Pakistan have produced. That's a huge part of why they get to a World Cup final,” said Buttler in the pre-match press conference.

“We expect a really tough challenge, as mentioned before. They're a team we've seen lots of in the recent past, and we've had some brilliant matches against them, played in a fantastic spirit, and I'm sure tomorrow will be no different.

Big disappointment

“Obviously, the Ireland match is a big disappointment for us as a team throughout this tournament, but it feels like a long time ago. Being able to sit in this position on the eve of the World Cup final, I think we will have learnt quite a few lessons throughout that game and actually the lead-up into the game.

“The weather around Melbourne was sort of dominating the whole tournament at that stage and was a distraction at times. But certainly the game we got into against them, we know the areas we were short. That definitely hurt us. I think we've seen a reaction to that game in the rest of the cricket we've played so far,” Butter said in detail.

England are the reigning 50-over World Cup champions and Buttler said they are banking on that journey and the recent T20 series against Pakistan as experience points.

Experiences helpful

“Any experiences that you can draw on, good or bad, you will have learned from those and reflect on those to be in situations of adversity or a bit of chaos. Those are all things that can happen, and in a World Cup final there's a good chance of things like that happening, so the more experience you've got of being able to understand those feelings and how to react to them, I definitely see that as a benefit.

“Whether it's that World Cup final or whether it's different finals in franchise cricket or any of the experiences that we have as a group that we will draw on will be a benefit,” said Buttler.