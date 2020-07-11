Solksjaer downplays Greenwood's burn-out

Manchester

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday said he is not concerned about burn-out talks surrounding young forward Mason Greenwood.

The 18-year-old Greenwood has taken the Premier League by storm following coronavirus stoppage and has played a pivotal role in the Red Devils remaining unbeaten in 17 matches across competitions.

In total, Greenwood has featured in 42 matches this term and scored 16 goals in all competitions. Solksjaer downplayed workload management talks and stated Greenwood is a young talent and just wants to play football all the time.

"At that age he has so much energy, he has no fear, you just want to play football. If we had a day off he'd probably go and play football with his mates," Solksjaer was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I'm not worried about Mason this season, of course we have to look after him over his career. He is a fantastic boy to work with and he just loves playing. He is getting rewards for his hard work.

"We know what he is capable of and always trusted him to be a part of this squad and chip in with goals. We see it everyday. He is just a natural footballer. The club know what they are doing with the education of players," the Norwegian added.