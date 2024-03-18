Social Media Flood With Memes To Troll RCB Men's Team After Women's Side Clinch WPL 2024 Title

RCB Women's team won WPL's 2nd edition. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's women's team made headlines by clinching the WPL 2024 title by beating the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (March 17th). As a result, the social media has trolled their male counterparts for failing to win the IPL trophy since 2008 despite reaching the final thrice.

While RCB started as underdogs against the rampaging Capitals, they sparked an epic collapse of the Delhi Capitals' in-form batting unit despite the hosts making a strong start. Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux shared 7 wickets between them to restrict the Capitals to 113 in 18.3 overs.

Moreover, the Royal Challengers had lost only 2 wickets in getting to the target as Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana, and Sophie Devine scored in their 30s. Richa Ghosh hit the winning boundary.

Here's how the social media has reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore's title win in WPL 2024:

😂mens wali rcb bottom finish krke naam roshan kregi — Inconvenient Trader (@Sam_Indian26) March 18, 2024

RCB Women to RCB Men after winning a trophy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hl6YhpEIIv — حسن (@m_hun_hassan) March 18, 2024

"Franchise cricket is all about luck" 😂

What a desperate attempt to defend rcb men for being losers for 16 years 🫡 — Dexter (@Dexter954057271) March 18, 2024

Let’s make a deal if men’s RCB team wins IPL 2024, you will be returning to India. pic.twitter.com/YqzUn4ZQ9A — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 17, 2024

RCB men's team to women 's team after yesterday trophy win: pic.twitter.com/tFVkOqf9MR — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 18, 2024

Rcb women to rcb men pic.twitter.com/L2kpIQNylT — Bro (@abroverse) March 18, 2024

RCB Men before going into IPL 2024 pic.twitter.com/w8dy4hlUII — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 17, 2024

"Management just said this is your team" - Smriti Mandhana

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana revealed that she is still not able to believe they have won the title and reflected how the Delhi leg had been slightly shaky for them. The left-hander applauded the management for backing her and giving complete freedom.

"Feeling hasn't still sunk in. Hard for me to come out with expressions. One thing I'll say is I'm proud of the bunch. Our Bangalore leg was really good. We came to Delhi and had two tough losses. That's what we spoke about that we need to step up at the right time. These tournaments are about peaking at the right time. Last year taught us a lot of things. What went wrong, what went right."

"Management just said this is your team, build it (your way). Thumbs up to them. For RCB, it's a lot more. I'm not the only one who won the trophy, the team has won the trophy. I'm not the person to talk about what I feel."