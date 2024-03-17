WPL 2024 Final: Virat Kohli Video Calls RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana After Team's Maiden Triumph, Pic Goes Viral

Virat Kohli on video call with Smriti Mandhana | Credits: Twitter

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli did a video call with women's team skipper Smriti Mandhana after clinching the maiden WPL triumph against Delhi Capitals in the Final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

RCB women's team has finally fulfilled 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' with an eight-wicket win over Meg Lanning-led DC after chasing down the target of 114 runs in 19.3 overs. This was the first title for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a franchise in Indian Premier League or Women's Premier League.

In a picture that went viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen speaking to and congratulating RCB captain Smriti Mandhana for her team's maiden WPL title through a video call. Mandhana had a few words with Kohli before she joined the team for celebration.

VIRAT KOHLI ON VIDEO CALL AND CONGRATULATING RCB TEAM AND SMRITI MANDHANA.



- This is So beautiful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dijo8ve2ru — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 17, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli took his Instagram story and lauded the women's team by calling them 'Superwomen' for winning the maiden WPL triumph.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a disappointing campaign in the last WPL season as they finished fourth with just four points from eight games and failed to qualify for the playoffs. This time, Smriti Mandhana-led side redeemed themselves and complete their spectacular comeback with their maiden triumph in the second edition of the Women's Premier League.

At one stage, RCB were on the verge of getting knocked of the tournament from league stage but crucial wins in the last two matches and thrilling victory against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator helped them to set up a title clash against Delhi Capitals.