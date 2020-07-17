Social distancing? Gareth 'Bales' out on Real Madrid's title celebrations

Gareth Bale continues to underwhelm the fans with his gestures as the Welshman put up a sulky attitude throughout Real Madrid's title celebration on Thursday.

Bale was yet again an unused substitute in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Villarreal, after which Los Blancos won their 34th La Liga title. Barcelona, on the other hand, lost 1-2 against Osasuna which left the now former champions on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.

Real Madrid were presented with the trophy at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, but the Welshman, with his below par celebrations, seemed in no mood.

Watch the video below: