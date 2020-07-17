Social distancing? Gareth 'Bales' out on Real Madrid's title celebrations

Gareth Bale continues to underwhelm the fans with his gestures as the Welshman put up a sulky attitude throughout Real Madrid's title celebration on Thursday.
Bale was yet again an unused substitute in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Villarreal, after which Los Blancos won their 34th La Liga title. Barcelona, on the other hand, lost 1-2 against Osasuna which left the now former champions on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.
Real Madrid were presented with the trophy at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, but the Welshman, with his below par celebrations, seemed in no mood.
In the video, the entire squad were joyous with their gestures while Bale at the back with an unamused face appeared to mock his team-mates as he raised his arm during the celebrations.
Another picture showed Bale standing with his arms folded as his team-mates threw manager Zinedine Zidane, who led Real Madrid to their first league trophy in three years, into the air as part of the celebrations.
Bale was even seen trying to trip-down other players as they danced on the pitch with a chorus of 'campeones' during the celebrations.
Bale, who is enjoying £350,000 a week after tax, could be on his way out of Real Madrid, currently where he is just warming the bench.
Bale's gestures during the games against Granada and Alaves, where he was left on the bench, garnered heavy criticism from the press.
The Welshman was seen making a binoculars gesture to cameras in the game against Granada, and pretended to fall asleep during the fixture with Alaves.
Zidane, on the other hand, defended the winger and said, "The question about Gareth again! We are interested in the game, just like Gareth is."
"You (the press) are always trying to put things between us but you will not succeed," he added.
