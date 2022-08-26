'So much respect': Video of Virat Kohli interacting with injured Shaheen Afridi ahead of India-Pakistan clash melts netizens' hearts

Netizens were left smiling after a video of Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers interacting with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi went viral ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2022.
The camaraderie between players of the two nations has been one of the highlights of the build-up to the continental tournament.
Recently, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was seen interacting with Kohli ahead of the encounter between arch-rivals.
The camradire seems to be growing as Kohli, opener KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were seen interacting with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi on Thursday.
Shaheen was ruled out of the Asia Cup with keen injury and Kohli appeared to be enquiring about the pacer’s health.
Rahul and Pant too checked on the pacer’s injury as the two teams trained ahead of the big-ticket clash on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.
Fans took to social media to highlight the respect between the players from the two nations.
Here are a few reactions
