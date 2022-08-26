e-Paper Get App

'So much respect': Video of Virat Kohli interacting with injured Shaheen Afridi ahead of India-Pakistan clash melts netizens' hearts

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Netizens were left smiling after a video of Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers interacting with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi went viral ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2022.

The camaraderie between players of the two nations has been one of the highlights of the build-up to the continental tournament.

Recently, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was seen interacting with Kohli ahead of the encounter between arch-rivals.

The camradire seems to be growing as Kohli, opener KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were seen interacting with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi on Thursday.

Shaheen was ruled out of the Asia Cup with keen injury and Kohli appeared to be enquiring about the pacer’s health.

Rahul and Pant too checked on the pacer’s injury as the two teams trained ahead of the big-ticket clash on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.

Fans took to social media to highlight the respect between the players from the two nations.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smashes bowlers during practice ahead of India-Pakistan clash, watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'So much respect': Video of Virat Kohli interacting with injured Shaheen Afridi ahead of India-Pakistan clash melts netizens' hearts

RECENT STORIES

Will form own party, not in touch with BJP: Ghulam Nabi Azad after quitting Congress

Will form own party, not in touch with BJP: Ghulam Nabi Azad after quitting Congress

Mumbai updates: BMC installs automated flood gauges to manage waterlogging

Mumbai updates: BMC installs automated flood gauges to manage waterlogging

FPJ's Eco Ganesha: Here's how your Bappa can make you win exciting prizes

FPJ's Eco Ganesha: Here's how your Bappa can make you win exciting prizes

'Best bond ever': Netizens react after Virat Kohli posts heartfelt message to MS Dhoni ahead of...

'Best bond ever': Netizens react after Virat Kohli posts heartfelt message to MS Dhoni ahead of...

After a two-year pandemic pause, Goans embark on pilgrimage to Vailankanni

After a two-year pandemic pause, Goans embark on pilgrimage to Vailankanni