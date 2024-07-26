SL vs IND 2024, T20I Series: When And Where To Watch?

Charith Asalanka and Suryakumar Yadav will lead their respective sides. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Both India and Sri Lanka will look to start in the upcoming T20I series after contrasting ends to their respective T20 World Cup 2024 campaigns. While India lifted the title, Sri Lanka meekly surrendered in their group-stage matches, culminating in their early exit. The two sides will face one another in the T20I series under new captains.

Hosts Sri Lanka have already been hit by a couple of injuries to their fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara. Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka have been roped in as their replacements. Charith Asalanka, who has replaced Wanindu Hasaranga as captain, has a massive job on his hands to show his side the way with the bat.

Despite the T20I retirements of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup 2024 and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the tourists look in good stead under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership. The vast array and variety of options across departments makes India a formidable opposition.

When does the T20I series start?

The three-match series commences on July 27th, Saturday. Pallekele will host all three T20Is on July 27th, 28th, and 30th.

When and where to watch?

The series will be telecast by Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and the Sony Sports Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) in India as far as tv channels go.

🚨 Nuwan Thushara will not take part in the T20I series, as the player suffered an injury to his left thumb while fielding during practices last night.



A medical report obtained shows a fracture on the player's left thumb.



Dilshan Madushanka comes into the squad as a… pic.twitter.com/6pq0CzRqy2 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 25, 2024

Sony Sports Network will be the live streaming platform for the series. All three T20Is will begin at 7:00 pm IST.