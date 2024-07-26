'Yeh Relationship Bahut Special Hai': Suryakumar Yadav On His Bond With Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Sri Lanka T20I Series; VIDEO

The newly-appointed India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up about his relationship with new head coach at the helm Gautam Gambhir ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.

The upcoming Sri Lanka tour will witness a new era in Indian Cricket, with Gambhir as the head coach and Suryakumar as T20I captain. Gautam Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid, who ended his tenure as the head coach with a T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Suryakumar Yadav was a surprise pick for the captaincy role in the T20Is by the BCCI selectors. The 33-year-old beat Hardik Pandya to take up captaincy duties as the latter was not considered for the role due to his fitness concerns.

In a video posted by the BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his bond with Gautam Gambhir, describing it as strong and special given that they know each other since KKR days.

"Yeh jo relationship hai, bahut special hai. Kyunki main jab 2014 me gaya tha, I played under him for KKR. special tha kyun ki wahan se opportunity mila khelne ka, franchise ke liye aur." new T20I skipper said.

Jo bolte hena, tum teen kadam chale, aap bhi do kadam aaye, aur bich me kahi toh mile. Toh waisa relationship tha. Aur abhi bhi woh relationship waise ka waise hi hai, strong."he added.

(This relationship is very special. Because when I went to KKR in 2014 and I played under him. It was special because I got the opportunity to play for the franchise. As they say, if you take three steps forward, and the other person takes two steps forward, you meet somewhere in between. So, it was that kind of relationship. And even now, that relationship remains just as strong.)

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav played together for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2017. Suryakumar played a role in helping KKR win their second IPL title in 2014. Both Gambhir and Suryakumar left the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

Suryakumar on being appointed as T20I captain

Speaking about his appointment as the T20i captain for Team India, Suryakumar Yadav said that it is a huge responsibility. The 33-year-old added that he has always enjoyed being a leader on the field and tried to learn about leadership from past captains.

"It is a good feeling and a great responsibility also. I think the most important thing I have learnt from this sport is how humble you are after achieving something or even after when you are not doing well. That is one thing that I have learned." Suryakumar said.

"When you do something on the ground, you have to leave it on the ground and when you go off the field, that is it. This is not your life. It is just part of your life. So you cannot be... When you are doing well, you stay on the top and when you're not doing well, you are underground." he added.

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Team India till the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will take place in India. He was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final in Barbados last month.