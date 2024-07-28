 SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Team India Eye Series Win As Sri Lanka Aim To Draw Parity
India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening T20I by 43 runs on Saturday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
India vs Sri Lanka. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Preview:

Team India put on an almost complete performance in the first T20I in Pallekele on Saturday and prevailed by 43 runs. The tourists' batting unit was aggressive from the outset, propelling them to a steep total of 213/7 in 20 overs. The Men in Blue's bowling line-up leaked runs in the power play and will be looking to iron out their fielding flaws that appeared in the opening game.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's batting unit did most things right until their collapse from 140-1 to be bowled out for 170. It was the hosts' bowling and fielding that proved to be their Achilles Heel and must rectify them to have a shot at levelling the series.

