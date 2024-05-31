Singapore Open 2024: Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Upset Kim So Yeong And Kong Hee Yong To Reach Semi-Final

Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian women's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made it into the semi-final after beating Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong of South Korea on Friday. Jolly and Gopichand beat their opponents 21-16, 19-21, and 22-24 in the women's doubles quarter-final match. The game lasted for one hour and 19 minutes.

The Indian pair had a sloppy start as they lost the first set by 21-18. However, Jolly and Gopichand made a fantastic comeback in the game without losing their nerves against the Olympic bronze medallists. Jolly-Gopichand won the second and third sets by 19-21 and 22-24.

Earlier in the tournament, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made it to the quarterfinals after beating reigning All England champions Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee to register a 21-9, 14-21, 21-15 victory in a match that lasted for 59 minutes.

PV Sindhu suffers 2nd round exit in Singapore Open:

Meanwhile, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a second-round defeat in the Singapore Open 2024 on Thursday. Sindhu suffered a loss against Carolina Marin 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 after a three-game nail-biter of one hour and eight minutes.

This was Sindhu's sixth straight defeat to Marin. The Indian badminton player's most recent victory came over her Spanish opponent in the Malaysia Open 2018 quarterfinals. When the two shuttlers squared off in the Rio 2016 Olympic final, Marin emerged victorious.

Sindhu, who is now ranked 12th in the world badminton rankings, got the match started well on Thursday. She handily won the opening game by establishing her authority early on. But after winning the second game, world No. 3 Marin found her concentration again and forced a decider.

Even though Sindhu had the advantage of 18-15 at one point in the third game, Marin was able to rally herself back into the nail-biter to wrap up the win. As a result, Marin currently has a 12-6 head-to-head record advantage over Sindhu.

In the second round of the Singapore Open, HS Prannoy, the top men's singles player in India, was also ousted. Tenth-ranked Prannoy fell to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, who is rated eleventh in the world, 21-13, 14-21, 21-15 in 78 minutes.