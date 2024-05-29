 Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Sets Up Round 3 vs Carolina Marin; Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth Bow Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSingapore Open: PV Sindhu Sets Up Round 3 vs Carolina Marin; Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth Bow Out

Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Sets Up Round 3 vs Carolina Marin; Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth Bow Out

PV Sindhu will face former world No. 1 and her good friend Carolina Marin in the third round.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
PV Sindhu | AP

Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu advanced to the second round of the women’s singles section of the Singapore Open BWF Super 750 badminton tournament, beating World No. 21 Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 22-20. However, in men’s singles, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth retired out in the opening round.

After the first rally of the tie, Sindhu came out on top and took a 4-3 lead. Sindhu continued increasing her lead and ended the game 21-12. Her opponent Kjaersfeldt looked promising but Sindhu seemed to have an answer for everything.

The second game, which got intense in the end, was too dominated by Sindhu. However, a late comeback by Line forced Sindhu to make some cross-court errors as the Danish player took the lead at 16-19.

The 28-year-old two-time Olympic medallist then saved four game points and took the momentum in her favour to end the match 22-20.

She will face former world No. 1 and her good friend Carolina Marin in the third round.

Lakshya Sen went down to World ranked 1 and reigning Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-16, 13-21 after making a second-game comeback. It was the seventh defeat in the last eight matches for Lakshya against Axelsen.

Earlier, former World No.1 Srikanth retired from his opening round match after losing the first game 14-21 against Kodai Naraoka of Japan. Trailing 3-11 in the second game Srikanth had to bow out due to an injury, which is unknown for now.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are Still 2 Trophies Away From MI & CSK': Gautam Gambhir Reveals His 'Next Mission' For IPL 2024...

'We Are Still 2 Trophies Away From MI & CSK': Gautam Gambhir Reveals His 'Next Mission' For IPL 2024...

Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Sets Up Round 3 vs Carolina Marin; Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth Bow Out

Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Sets Up Round 3 vs Carolina Marin; Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth Bow Out

It's Official! Hansi Flick Succeeds Xavi As FC Barcelona Manager Till June 2026

It's Official! Hansi Flick Succeeds Xavi As FC Barcelona Manager Till June 2026

'Boys, You Are All Made Of Star Stuff': KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note For IPL 2024...

'Boys, You Are All Made Of Star Stuff': KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note For IPL 2024...

From Amul To Nandini: Indian Brands' Presence To Dominate T20 World Cup 2024 In West Indies & USA

From Amul To Nandini: Indian Brands' Presence To Dominate T20 World Cup 2024 In West Indies & USA